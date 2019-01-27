PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Southeast Portland that left a man injured on Saturday.

Portland police responded to Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street at 5:36 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed with a knife.

The victim was treated by medical personnel at the scene and was taken to the hospital with what officers believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area and briefly detained one person who was released. No other arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as a Black male between 20 to 30-years-old wearing a blue or black hoodie, green pants and a backpack, police said. He was last seen running away toward the east.

Investigators believe the suspect and the victim may have been involved in a disturbance before the stabbing.

Police say there is no immediate danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333.