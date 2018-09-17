PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was stabbed Monday morning in Northwest Portland and a suspect taken into custody a few blocks away.

Officers were dispatched about 7 a.m. to Northwest 14th Avenue and Glisan Street and found a man with a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but was expected to survive.

The suspect's description was broadcast and a man matching the details was spotted near 16th and Glisan. He was taken into custody and a knife thought to be used in the attack was found.

Further information about the attack was not available.

The investigation was expected to close north and southbound ramps from I-405 onto Glisan, as well as Glisan itself for a time.

