PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was stabbed and another physically assaulted Sunday night at Duniway Park in Southwest Portland, police say.

Officers responded to Upper Duniway Park, located at 550 Southwest Sheridan Street, at 10:01 p.m. Sunday and found two victims. One man had been stabbed. A second man appeared to have been physically assaulted.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The second victim was treated at the scene.

Police say the suspect fled on foot, running east on Southwest Sheridan Street. He was described as a white man wearing a black T-shirt and tan pants. He had a small knife.

Officers searched the area but didn't find the suspect.

Investigators believe the victims and suspect did not know each other.

Anyone with information about the stabbing and assault, or anyone with video surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Portland Police Bureau Assault Detail detectives at 503-823-0479.

