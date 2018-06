GRESHAM, Ore. – A man was shot in Gresham Friday evening but is expected to survive, according to police.

The shooting occurred at around 5:30 p.m. near the 18800 block of Southeast Yamhill Street. The man was standing outside with friends when he was shot, Gresham police said.

Gang enforcement officers are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 503-618-1844.

