Man shot, seriously injured under Burnside Bridge in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot on Naito Parkway under the Burnside Bridge in downtown Portland shortly before noon Friday. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

Sergeant Kevin Allen, public information officer for PPB, told KGW that a person was detained.

Naito Parkway is closed from Northwest Couch Street to Southwest Ash Street.

Friday's shooting happened a few blocks away from a fatal shooting Thursday night, which happened just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of West Burnside Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Responding officers on Thursday night attempted first aid but the victim died at the scene.

PPB has not said whether the two shootings are related.

Coming off a record-high number of shootings in 2021, gun violence has continued to surge in Portland. There have been more than 100 injury shootings and more than two dozen homicides in the city so far this year.