PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said they aren't releasing any suspect information right now. No arrests have been made.

The shooting happened around 8:20 a.m. at Southeast 89th Avenue and Clinton Street. Officers found evidence that shots had been fired and shortly after, they found a man who had been shot at Southeast 96th Avenue and Main Street.

Police said they don't know how the man got there. He was taken to a hospital but police said they aren't releasing information about his medical condition.

Southeast 96th Avenue was closed between Market Street and Main Street, and Southeast 89th Avenue was closed between Clinton Street and 90th Place during the investigation.

