PORTLAND, Ore. – One person was shot outside a bar in the University Park neighborhood of North Portland Friday night.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. at Darcy’s Bar, located at 4804 N Lombard St.

Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was shot outside the bar and went inside to seek help. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to Portland police.

Witnesses told police they heard gunfire and saw different vehicles leaving the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

© 2018 KGW