Shooting in NE Portland closes 1 lane of NE Columbia Boulevard

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot in Northeast Portland's Concordia neighborhood on Monday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

The shooting happened around 5:34 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard.

One lane of eastbound Northeast Columbia Boulevard is closed between Northeast 34th Avenue and Northeast 38th Avenue during the investigation. PPB said though one lane is open to traffic, "roads in the area remain congested." Police advise drivers to use alternate routes or allow more time for travel.

Portland police ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact Detective Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or brent.christensen@police.portlandoregon.gov. Please reference Case No. 23-59056.

