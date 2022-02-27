Man shot and killed in unincorporated Clackamas County

On Sunday night, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Southeast 90th Avenue near Southeast Monterey Avenue.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in unincorporated Clackamas County Sunday night, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). Detectives are asking the public for tips and information in the case.

On Feb. 27 around 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Southeast 90th Avenue near Southeast Monterey Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Deputies and paramedics provided medical aid, but the man died at the scene.

CCSO has not released the man's identity or any details about what led up to the shooting. They have not released any suspect information.

Detectives, Crime Scene Investigators, Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Technicians, the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office and the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact they sheriff's office tip line at (503)723-4949 or by using the online form, referencing CCSO Case #22-004809.

