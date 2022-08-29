Man shot and killed in SE Portland

The shooting happened in Southeast Portland's Centennial neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim has not been identified. No arrests have been made.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Southeast Portland's Centennial neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

The shooting happened at 9:32 p.m. on Southeast 148th Avenue between Stark Street and Alder Court. Responding officers found a man who had been fatally shot.

The PPB Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

The victim won't be identified until family has been notified and the medical examiner has determine the victim's cause of death. No arrests have been made and PPB didn't report any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889 or Detective Michael Greenlee at michael.greenlee@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871. Reference Case No. 22-232231.

Officers responded to two other shootings in Portland on Sunday night.

According to police, a man and a woman were shot at Southeast 122nd Avenue and East Burnside Street sometime around 9:20 p.m. Sunday. The woman was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital. The man was taken to the hospital with what police described as a "trauma injury." Nobody is in custody and the victims were not identified by police. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact PPB at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 22-232225.