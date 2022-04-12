Man shot and killed in North Portland Monday morning

Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound near North Cook Street and Gantenbein Avenue in the Eliot neighborhood. No arrests have been made.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in a shooting Monday morning in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

Officers responded at 10:09 a.m. to a report of a shooting near North Cook Street and North Gantenbein Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injury. Detectives with PPB's homicide unit are investigating.

Police have not released any suspect information, and no arrests have been made.

There have been more than two-dozen homicides and over 100 injury shootings in Portland since the start of this year. This is at least the fourth deadly shooting the city has seen in the past week.

On Thursday night, April 7, a 33-year-old woman was shot and killed near West Burnside and Northwest 6th Avenue, down the street from the Roseland Theater.

The following day, a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on Northwest Naito Parkway underneath the Burnside Bridge just before noon. An 18-year-old suspect was taken into custody for that shooting.

Then on Sunday, April 10, police reported that a woman was shot and killed near Southwest Clay Street and Southwest 12th Avenue. A second woman was shot and taken to a hospital where she was expected to survive.

At this rate, the city is on track to outpace last year's record number of homicides and shootings.