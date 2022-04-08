Man fatally shot in Les Schwab parking lot in Hillsboro

A man in his late teens or early 20s was shot and killed early Friday morning, Hillsboro police told KGW.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Les Schwab store in Hillsboro early Friday morning, the Hillsboro Police Department (HPD) told KGW.

According to Sergeant Clint Chrz, a spokesperson for HPD, officers were dispatched to the Les Schwab located at 320 Southeast 10th Avenue in Hillsboro at 4:11 a.m. Friday after dispatch received reports that multiple shots had been fired and a person was lying in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found the shooting victim in the parking lot. Chrz said the victim, a man in his late teens or early 20s, was dead when officers arrived. Police have not yet identified the victim.

Officers used a K9 and other search methods to find the suspect, but as of 6:20 a.m. Friday, no suspect was in custody. Chrz said police do not believe the public is at risk.

HPD tweeted at 5:47 a.m. that the parking lot where the shooting happened was taped off and nobody is allowed in the area. No roads were shut down in the area.

We are working an active police scene at 320 SE 10th Ave. This area is taped off as a crime scene and nobody will be allowed in the area. This is related to a early morning shooting. @CityofHillsboro pic.twitter.com/oeLSGuypf3 — Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) April 8, 2022

Thursday's shooting happened about 20 miles outside of Portland, west of the city. Portland and many of its surrounding areas have seen a surge in gun violence the past couple years.

In the city of Portland, there were more than 1,300 shootings last year, compared with about 400 in 2019 and 900 in 2020. Through just the first two months of 2022, there were nearly 250 shootings in the city of Portland, according to PPB's shooting incidents dashboard. In many cases, including homicides, there have been no arrests.

This is the second shooting in Washington County in the past few days. On Wednesday night, multiple shots were fired into a moving vehicle on Highway 26 a few miles northeast of Hillsboro.

