Man shot, killed in Farragut Park in North Portland

Police said no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in Farragut Park in North Portland on Thursday night.

Portland police said officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 10:43 p.m. When they arrived at Farragut Park, located at 7736 North Kerby Avenue, they found a man who'd been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available, police said.