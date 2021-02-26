Man shot, killed in Farragut Park in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in Farragut Park in North Portland on Thursday night.
Portland police said officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 10:43 p.m. When they arrived at Farragut Park, located at 7736 North Kerby Avenue, they found a man who'd been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available, police said.
Anyone with information about the case can contact Det. Michael Greenlee at michael.greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871 or Det. Brad Clifton at brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.