PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot in the leg in Southeast Portland on Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Southeast 127th Avenue.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to Portland police.

Police said the shooting likely happened in a nearby apartment and there is no indication of continued danger to the public.

No suspect information was released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information related to the shooting as asked to call police at 503-823-3333.