PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot in Northeast Portland early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report that shots had been fired in the area of Northeast Alberta Street and Northeast 12th Avenue around 3:27 a.m. on Sunday. They found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say initial findings from their investigation suggest the shooting took place after an altercation. The suspect or suspects left before police arrived.

The Portland Police Bureau Gun Violence Reduction Team has taken over the investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, please call the Portland police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case No. 19-291752.