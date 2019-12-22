PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting in Northeast Portland that happened Sunday morning.

Officers responded at 1:31 a.m. to a report that shots had been fired Northeast Multnomah Street and 16th Drive. Once they arrived, officers found evidence of gunfire.

Police said a man was taken to the hospital in a private car with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive.

The Gun Violence Reduction Team is assisting in the investigation, and police said they aren't releasing suspect information at this time.

If anyone has information about this shooting and has not been contacted by investigators, police ask them to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

