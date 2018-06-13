VANCOUVER, Wash. – A man died after he was chased down during a high-speed chase and shot in the head in Vancouver in early June.

Police initially reported that a witness said the victim, Ariel Romano, was shot during a street race. But court documents released Monday say the victim was speeding because he was being chased by another car.

A spokesman for the Washington State Patrol said the shooting happened after a drug deal went south.

Raul Flores, 44, of Vancouver, was arrested on June 25 and charged with first-degree murder on June 27. There will be other arrests in the case, police say.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on June 9. Romano was driving a 2002 Toyota Corolla southbound on State Route 503. A second car, a 2002 Lincoln LS sedan, was chasing Romano and pulled up alongside him. Someone inside the second car shot Romano "in the left side of the head from close range with a shotgun," according to court documents.

After Romano was shot, his vehicle left the road, traveled across the entrance to Prairie High School, and struck a large tree.

Romano was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in Romano's vehicle.

The suspect sped away from the scene, driving southbound on State Route 503, according to court documents.

Washington State Patrol detectives searched a home in the Orchard's area of Vancouver and found potential evidence associated with the crime, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn.

Police seized weapons and other evidence. A resident at the home was taken into custody for charges unrelated to Romano's death, Finn said.

Detectives believe a man named Jonathan Oson may be involved in Romano's death. Oson is in the Clark County Jail on unrelated charges.

Police are also looking for Justin Schell, who officials say was one of the last people to have contact with Romano before he died. Schell was recently seen driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix four-door with a shattered windshield, Trooper Finn said.

The court documents state "it is highly likely Schell was a middle-man, facilitating a meeting to buy/sell drugs between Romano and Flores/Oson."

According to Finn, the shooting happened after the drug deal went bad. Finn said the shooting was not gang-related.

Anyone with information about the crash and shooting is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Ortiz at 360-449-7948 or Jennifer.ortiz@wsp.wa.gov.

