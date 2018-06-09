ALOHA, Ore. — A suspect is still at large after he allegedly shot a man outside an Aloha apartment complex early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 a.m. outside The Patrician Apartments at 18000 Southwest Shaw Street on Thursday morning. The victim was taken to an area hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

The shooting suspect was described by police as a man with shoulder-length dark hair, wearing a white shirt or sweatshirt.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office conducted a K-9 search but were unable to find the suspect. During the K-9 search, Aloha High School was on lockdown but that was lifted after the search concluded.

K9 search has ended. Area schools are no longer on lockdown. https://t.co/fPaQOgDYal — WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) September 6, 2018

Detectives are investigating the scene.

A witness told KGW he heard a single gunshot. He said he thought the victim was shot in the leg, but police haven't confirmed that information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2018 KGW