PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was shot in Northeast Portland on Monday night and is in critical condition.

Portland police responded to a report about a shooting shortly before 8 p.m. at the James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp, located at 4325 NE Marine Dr.

They found an adult male shooting victim, who was taken to a Portland hospital.

The victim is in critical condition. Portland police’s homicide team is investigating the shooting.

At this time, investigators have not located any suspects. However, police said they do not believe there is danger to the general public in relation to this shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the police non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333.

