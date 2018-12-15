PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was shot early Saturday morning at a Motel 6 in Southeast Portland.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the Motel 6 located at 9225 SE Stark St.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with what was believed to be a serious but non-life-threatening injury, Portland police said.

Police believe there was a disturbance in one of the rooms, during which someone fired a gun.

Officers searched the area but did not find anyone matching the suspects’ descriptions.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or possesses surveillance video in the area of the shooting is asked to call detective Brian Sims with Portland police at 503-823-2079.