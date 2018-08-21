PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who was shot in the parking lot of a Northeast Portland boat ramp on Monday night has died.

Police identified the man as 47-year-old Andre D. Pennington.

Andre Pennington

Portland police

The shooting was reported shortly before 8 p.m. at the James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp, located at 4325 NE Marine Dr.

Portland police is investigating the shooting as a homicide. No suspect information has been released.

Investigators believe there were multiple people who were at the boat ramp and may have witnessed the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457.

© 2018 KGW