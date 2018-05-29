PORTLAND, Ore. – A suspect is on the loose after shooting a man at the 82nd Avenue Transit Station in Northeast Portland.

Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers were called to the transit station, at 1515 Northeast 82nd Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot at the bus stop on 82nd Avenue.

Investigators do not have a suspect description.

The victim was rushed to a hospital. His name was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Portland police.

