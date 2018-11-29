PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and wounded in Northwest Portland Wednesday night, police said.

Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of NW 20th Avenue around 8:40 a.m.

After talking to witnesses, they searched the area and found a blood trail that led them to the Belvedere Apartments where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers administered medical aid to the victim until emergency crews could arrive. He was taken to the hospital and is believed to have a serious but non-life threatening injury.

A search of the area did not locate any suspects and there is no suspect information to provide at this time, police said.

Police said there is no danger to the public from this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.