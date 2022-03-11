Man shot and killed at Rockwood Plaza, Gresham police say

Police said the 28-year-old gunshot victim was found in a parking lot near Southeast 182nd Avenue and Division Street.

GRESHAM, Ore. — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Rockwood Plaza shopping center early Friday morning, according to Gresham police.

Officers responded to the shopping center near the corner of Southeast 182nd Avenue and Division Street shortly after midnight and found the man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital but did not survive, police said in a news release. His name was not immediately released.

Detectives with the Gresham Police Department, along with members of the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team, are investigating his death as a homicide.

No suspects have been publicly identified at this time.