Man shot and killed at Portland convenience store

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed at a convenience store in North Portland early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 4:30 a.m. at a store near the intersection of North Lombard Street and North Denver Avenue. They found a man who appeared to have been shot.

Medics rushed the man to a hospital where he died.

A news release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said investigators believe the victim was a customer of the store.

PPB homicide detectives are investigating.