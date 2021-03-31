Man shot and killed at Portland convenience store

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed at a convenience store in North Portland early Wednesday morning, police said.
Officers responded to a reported shooting around 4:30 a.m. at a store near the intersection of North Lombard Street and North Denver Avenue. They found a man who appeared to have been shot.
Medics rushed the man to a hospital where he died.
A news release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said investigators believe the victim was a customer of the store.
PPB homicide detectives are investigating.
No additional information was immediately released. KGW has reached out to PPB to learn more about the shooting.