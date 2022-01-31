Man shot and killed in Portland's North Tabor neighborhood

Officers responded to Northeast Couch Street and Northeast 52nd Street as dispatch received reports of gunfire. The officers found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A man was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Sunday evening, Portland police said.

On Jan. 30 around 8:30 p.m., a person called 911 to report hearing what they believed to be gunfire. Officers responded to the area of Northeast Couch Street and Northeast 52nd Street as dispatch received several other reports of gunfire. The officers found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or whether they are looking for a suspect. Portland police homicide detectives are investigating.

Portland police have responded to almost 100 shootings during January.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joseph Corona at joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0508, or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-1040.