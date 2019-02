PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot in Southeast Portland on Friday night, police said.

The shooting was reported in the 300 block of Southeast 127th Avenue, near Stark Street, at around 10:15 p.m.

Officers arrived and found the man dead. He has not been identified.

Investigators early Saturday morning were trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457.