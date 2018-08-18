PORTLAND, Ore. — A 62-year-old man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for a 2010 rape after he was linked to the attack through a sexual assault kit that was finally tested.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Multnomah County Circuit Judge David F. Rees on Friday found Steven Guy Tubbs guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of sexual abuse in an attack on a 25-year-old woman that occurred in Tubbs' home.

Prosecutors said Tubbs sexually assaulted a woman who was "mentally incapacitated" and "physically helpless" because she had passed out while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

Tubbs' conviction marks the third successful prosecution in Multnomah County stemming from an effort to send untested sexual assault kits to a private lab for analysis.

The victim released a statement following the sentencing that thanked victims advocates and law enforcement individuals for their work on the case.

"I know now that I am not alone, and no victim should ever feel alone," she said. "Every sexual assault survivor should know there are people who care about you. It's not right to let your attacker silence you. Perpetrators should be scared. They should face and fear the consequences of their actions.

"Talk with someone you trust — a victim advocate, a close family member, or a friend and know that it's okay to ask for help. It's okay to be strong. Your truth deserves to be heard, and it will be heard."

