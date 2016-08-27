PORTLAND, Ore. – A man convicted of stabbing a man in the chest in Couch Park in August 2016 was sentenced to 70 months in prison on Monday.

James Lionell McClure, 52, pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree assault on May 9, 2018. As part of a negotiated settlement, all other charges against the defendant were dropped. Once McClure is released from prison, he will be on three years of supervision.

Medical experts said the victim, 30-year-old Kody King, died for 11 minutes before he was revived by doctors at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

The victim suffered brain damage as a result of his injuries. He suffers from memory loss and is currently living with family members outside Oregon who are caring for him.

Portland police responded to a report of the stabbing shortly before 6 p.m. Friday. They arrived at the park, located at 1961 NW Glisan St., and found King suffering from traumatic, life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Pete Simpson.

Witnesses provided enough information that officers were able to take McClure, who was still in the neighborhood, into custody.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-9786.

© 2018 KGW