ALOHA, Ore. — A 47-year-old Hillsboro man who was riding a TriMet bus early Saturday morning was arrested after deputies say he attacked another passenger with a tire iron.

The alleged assault occurred on the bus just before 1:30 a.m. in the 18900 block of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway.

The suspect, Michael Henry Jr., fled on foot after the attack and was found across the road, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies also found the tire iron believed to be used in the attack.

Michael Henry and the tire iron deputies say he used in the attack

Washington County Sheriff's Office

The victim, a 27-year-old Beaverton man, was hit on the head and neck, deputies said. He was taken to a hospital.

Deputies said Henry and the victim knew each other, although they haven’t yet determined what led to the altercation.

Henry was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, interfering with public transportation and second-degree disorderly conduct.