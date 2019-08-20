TIGARD, Ore. — A man pointed a gun at a boy near a Tigard middle school on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a lockout and search for the suspect, according to police.

The incident happened at 12:30 p.m. in the area of Fowler Middle School and Fanno Creek Trail. The school went into lockout as a precaution.

The boy ran away to safety while the suspect was last seen running from the baseball field toward the woods behind the school, Tigard police said.

Police, with the help of a K9 team, searched paths and trails in the area but did not find the suspect or any other witnesses. No one reported seeing a person like the suspect, police said.

The suspect was described as a white man with black dreadlocks who was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans. He is 6-feet tall and skinny, police said.