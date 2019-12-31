PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The video above is from April 2018.

A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUII and criminally negligent homicide for a crash that killed a 16-year-old boy in 2018, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office reported.

James Freeman, 16, was a passenger in the car that Kyle Clifford Herglund was driving on April 9, 2018. Freeman was thrown from the car and pinned underneath it. He died at the scene.

Herglund, now 22, will be sentenced to 40 months in prison when he's formally sentenced on Feb. 3, according to court documents. After prison, he'll be on three years of post-prison supervision and his driving privileges will be revoked. Herglund also has to attend a DUII Victim Impact Panel.

Police say Herglund had a blood-alcohol content of 0.126 at the time of the crash, well above the legal limit of 0.08. He told police that he was at a party in Estacada and drank about seven beers before he got behind the wheel.

Officers were dispatched to the scene about 1:15 a.m. on April 9, 2018, and found a black Honda Sedan down an embankment near the intersection of Southeast Barbara Welch Road and Southeast Foster Road.

Officers found Freeman trapped underneath a smoking vehicle, which was flipped on its top about 30 feet off the road. Police tried to move the car off Freeman but it was too heavy to move. He died at the scene.

Investigators say that Herglund was driving faster than the speed limit of 40 mph when he lost control of the car and drove through a guardrail. The car flew into the air, struck the ground and flipped. Freeman was thrown from the car and then trapped underneath it.

