Man killed at homeless resource center in Tigard

Police have identified the victim as William Edward Mayberry. His death is being investigated as a homicide and a suspect has been arrested.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of a man at a homeless resource center in Tigard on Sunday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, Tigard police reported.

A suspect, 26-year-old Harrison Douglas-Myles McBride, was arrested and taken to the Washington County jail. He faces a charge of second-degree murder, as well as other charges for unrelated probation violations.

Police identified the victim as 53-year-old William Edward Mayberry.

Officers responded at 12:49 p.m. Sunday to Just Compassion Resource Center, located at 12280 Southwest Hall Boulevard in Tigard, and found Mayberry dead in the backyard.

Mayberry and McBride both have ties to the center, which provides services to homeless people, police said.