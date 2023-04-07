The suspect in the deadly stabbing was found a few blocks away from the scene, according to police.

SEATTLE — A man was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife near a gas station in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Seattle Police Department was called to the 1500 block of Broadway for a stabbing after 3:30 a.m. Police said a 45-year-old man was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife, while the suspect ran off. The man was pronounced dead at the scene after officers arrived.

Witnesses helped police track down the 53-year-old male suspect a few blocks away from the deadly stabbing. The suspect will be booked into King County Jail on murder charges.

Officers found a kitchen knife at the scene, but it is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

The roads are blocked near the 76 gas station at Broadway and Pike while police investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

