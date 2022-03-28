Man killed in Northeast Portland shooting

Officers responded to a shooting near Northeast Milton Street and Northeast 82nd Avenue. They provided medical aid to a man who had been shot, but he died.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Sunday night, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

On March 27 at 9:38 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near Northeast Milton Street and Northeast 82nd Avenue. They found a man who had been shot. They attempted to provide medical aid until paramedics arrived, but PPB said the man died.

Police have not identified him. They have also not said what led up to the shooting or whether they are looking for any suspects.

Northeast Milton Street was closed between Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast 85th as the Portland Police Homicide unit investigated. The roads have reopened.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696, or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871.

On Friday, PPB responded to a shooting about one block away near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street. Police said one man was shot and he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There have been at least 23 homicides in the city less than three months into 2022, and the majority of those involved a firearm. That means Portland is on pace to surpass 2021's record-breaking 90 homicides.

This is a developing story and it may be updated.

