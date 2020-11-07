x
Skip Navigation

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

crime

Man killed in Southeast Portland shooting

This was the 31st shooting in Portland this month and the fourth homicide in two days.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a Southeast Portland shooting on Friday night. It was the fourth homicide Portland police had been called to in less than 48 hours.

East Precinct officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the report of a shooting at Southeast 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

Responding officers found a man dead at the scene. They closed off 136th Avenue between Powell and Division overnight to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 503-823-3333.

On Thursday afternoon, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said there had already been 29 shootings in Portland this month, a 262% increase over last July. Since then, a teen girl was shot to death in broad daylight on Friday afternoon and this man was killed Friday night.

Raw: Portland police chief, officer talk about Portland violence and policing during protests

RELATED: Violent month in Portland continues with teen girl gunned down in broad daylight

RELATED: Suspect arrested in SW Portland homicide

RELATED: Nearly 4 million gun background checks in June is all-time high

RELATED: Several children killed, dozens of people injured in shootings over July Fourth weekend in US