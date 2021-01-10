Man injured in shooting at downtown Portland apartment complex

SERT and CNT were called out and the building was locked down, but police were unable to find the suspect.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was injured in a shooting at an apartment building in Southwest Portland on Thursday night.

Police locked down the building and called out the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), but police were unable to find the suspect.

The victim was not cooperative with police and refused medical treatment. Police said his injury was not life-threatening.

At 9:28 p.m. Thursday, central precinct officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment building on Southwest 11th Avenue between Main Street and Jefferson Street. As officers arrived they heard shots being fired. They found evidence that someone may have been injured but were told that the victim ran into an apartment on the third floor. Officers believed the armed suspect might still be in the building so they locked down the building and called SERT and CNT.

The suspect was not found and no arrests were made, police said.