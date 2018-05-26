PORTLAND, Ore. – A man was shot in Old Town early Saturday morning but is expected to survive.

Gunfire was reported in the area of Northwest 6th Avenue and Everett Street at around 1:15 p.m. Officers talked with several witnesses and located evidence that someone had been injured, according to Portland police.

During the investigation, a man arrived at a Portland hospital with what was believed to be a serious but non-life-threatening injury related to the shooting, police said.

Police do not have any suspect information. The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating.

Anyone who saw the shooting or has video surveillance of the area is asked to call police at 503-823-4106.

