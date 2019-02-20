VANCOUVER, Wash. — An officer-involved shooting in southeast Vancouver late Tuesday night sent one man to the hospital.

At about 11:05 p.m., Vancouver Police responded to the report of a disturbance involving a male and a female at an apartment complex located SE Ellsworth Road.

According to witnesses, two men at the scene had become involved in an altercation in the parking lot, and both were possibly armed.

Responding officers encountered one of the men, who brandished a knife at the officers and refused commands to drop his weapon, Vancouver Police said.

One officer discharged his weapon, shooting the suspect.

The male was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and medical treatment. The officer was not injured.

The Regional Major Crimes Team will be investigating the officer involved shooting. SE 10th Street is closed to all traffic between SE Ellsworth and SE Nancy roads while investigators are on scene.

KGW will release more details as they become available.