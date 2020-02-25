PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and injured near the White Stag building in Portland’s Old Town.

Police responded to Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest Couch Street on the reports that shots were fired in the area.

Police say they found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. Officials did not know the condition of the victim.

Northwest 1st Avenue is closed from Northwest Davis Street to West Burnside Street and Northwest Couch Street is closed from Northwest 2nd Avenue to Northwest Naito Parkway.

