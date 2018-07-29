PORTLAND, Ore. — A 34-year-old man was injured after being pistol-whipped on the head Saturday night according to police.

Police say it happened on northeast 6th Avenue and East Burnside where the suspect walked up to the vehicle the victim was sitting in, broke a window, and hit him in the head with the gun. The suspect then fired a gunshot and ran away.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for a non life threatening injury.

The victim told police that he knew the suspect and that he lived in a tent in the area of northeast 7th Avenue and Everett Street. He is also associated with a white pick-up truck.

Police believe it may have been a dispute over money.

Officers searched the area but, were unable to find the suspect.

At around 4:15 a.m. officers found the truck near southeast 8th Avenue and Grant Street with the suspect identified as, 57-year-old Juan Lopez, inside a nearby tent.

Lopez was taken into custody without incident and the handgun was seized as evidence. He was logged into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with assault in the second degree and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 30, 2018.

