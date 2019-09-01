A man was indicted in federal court on Wednesday for sending threats on Instagram with the intent to extort Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, authorities said.

Kermit Tyler Poulson, 39, was arrested in Missoula, Montana, on Tuesday after visiting the city’s police department to file an unrelated complaint. Missoula police arrested Poulson after learning he had a federal arrest warrant.

Poulson recently lived in Portland, but has no known permanent residence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

If convicted, Poulson faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“Using social media to extort or threaten violence against any citizen is a crime. This conduct is unacceptable in any context and has no respectable place in public discourse. Threats of violence, both in person and on social media, are taken very seriously by federal law enforcement,” said Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.