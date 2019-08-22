PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating two separate luring incidents near David Douglas High School in Southeast Portland.

In each incident a man in a minivan attempted to lure underage girls, according to Portland police. Investigators believe in at least one of the incidents, the girls were offered money if they got into the minivan.

The van was described as a late-model gray Dodge Caravan. The driver was described as a white, bald man in his 30s with a long beard.

Anyone with information about either luring incident is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.