MONMOUTH, Ore. — A man wearing full camouflage and a ballistic helmet and vest was arrested by Monmouth police Thursday after he fired rounds from a rifle into the ground.

Before his arrest, the man also pointed the rifle at multiple passing cars, standing in front of some of them while in the roadway, according to Sgt. Kim Dorn.

Police were dispatched to the Ash Creek Bible Church on 16th Street on a report of a man acting suspiciously. An off-duty officer reported the man as standing in the parking lot making unspecified "tactical moves" while talking to himself.

In addition to wearing full camouflage, he sported a thigh holster.

Arriving officers spotted the man near Glazemeadow Street and Hoffman Road. He pointed the rifle at them and refused commands to put it down. He then fired rounds into the ground from what turned out to be a .22 caliber rifle.

Still ignoring police commands, he crossed the street holding a handgun with an orange tip. He put that in a holster, set the rifle on the ground and started walking toward a house. Officers moved in quickly and took him into custody.

There were no injuries. Further details were not provided by police.

Daniel Hauge Cook, 21, was taken to the Polk County Jail and held on accusations of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of body armor, menacing and disorderly conduct.

If you witnessed any of this or have pertinent information, contact Ofc. Ruben Martinez at 503-838-1109.