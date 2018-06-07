Update July 7, 2018:

John Olsen, 54, of Portland, contacted Oregon State Police and turned himself in. He was cited and released for criminal impersonation of a public servant and disorderly conduct.

Original story from July 6, 2018:

Oregon State Police troopers are searching for a man suspected of impersonating a motorbike officer north of Salem Thursday evening.

The man allegedly stopped a car on I-5 near Ehlen Road Northeast around 9:45 p.m. on a black and white Harley-Davidson type motorcycle with a large front fairing, according to a news release. Blue lights were reportedly visible on the bike.

The suspect is described as an older, white male with a nose ring and tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing a black leather vest and black leather pants with a chain wallet attached, as well as a "weird" helmet.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 503-375-3555 and ask to leave a message for Oregon State Trooper Elias Breen or email elias.breen@state.or.us.

