WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help with finding a driver who they said hit an 81-year-old man who was getting the mail Saturday afternoon north of Forest Grove.

The collision occurred at around 3:15 p.m. in the 6900 block of Northwest Kansas City Road in Washington County. The driver left the road and struck the man. A photo from the scene shows the tire tracks.

The impact spun the man around and threw him into a ditch, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The man suffered a knee injury.

Deputies are asking for help identifying the vehicle and driver involved in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.

