Young man hit by boat while tubing on Willamette River has died

Deputies said the 17-year-old boat operator did not have a Towed Watersports Education Card, required by state law since April for that stretch of river.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWBERG, Ore. — A young man has died three days after he was struck by a boat while inner tubing on the Willamette River Monday afternoon, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies identified him as a 20-year-old man from the Brooks area, located between Salem and Woodburn. He passed away on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said a 17-year-old boat operator was towing him and a juvenile male on an inner tube near the Rogers Landing boat launch in Newberg when the accident happened.

"[The operator] ended up turning one direction and correcting back the other direction, which swung the inner tube around which caused them unfortunately to run over the two folks that were on the inner tube," said Kim Haughn with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

The 20-year-old had critical injuries and was flown to a Portland hospital by a Life Flight helicopter. The 17-year-old was transported by ambulance and is still receiving medical treatment for his injuries, the sheriff's office said, adding that both of them were wearing life jackets.

The boat involved was a 1994 Four Winns fiberglass boat, and an adult was on board with the teenage operator.

Deputies said neither the operator, adult on board nor boat owner had applied for a Towed Watersports Education Card, which is required by state law for any towed watersport activity in the Newberg Pool section of the Willamette River as of April 15, 2022.