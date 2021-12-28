Man found shot to death in tent in Piedmont neighborhood

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has identified a man who was shot and killed in Portland's Piedmont neighborhood. Michael Johnson, 53, was found shot to death inside a tent on Dec. 23. According to a news release from PPB, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined his cause and manner of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

On Dec. 23 at 10:18 a.m., officers responded to North Vancouver Avenue and North Farragut Street following a 911 call that someone had been shot in the area. Police found Johnson and said they believe that the suspects drove away after the shooting.



There are no suspects in custody for this homicide.



Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0781 or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0395.