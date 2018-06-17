PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found shot to death on the track of the temporary Grant High School site on Sunday morning.

On Monday, Portland police identified the victim as 30-year-old Barak Rosen. He was shot multiple times and the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office classified his death as a homicide.

Police continue to look for a suspect.

Grant High School is using the former Marshall High School campus as it undergoes a renovation.

Anyone with information about this investigation or surveillance video of the area near the temporary Grant High School site should call Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov.

© 2018 KGW