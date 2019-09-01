One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a home in Southeast Salem on Tuesday, according to police.

Officers arrived at a home on Polo Ct SE shortly after 12:50 p.m. They found an injured woman who directed officers inside where a man was found shot to death, Salem police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the community. No suspect description was released.

The names of the people involved will be withheld until their families are notified, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.